Walmart has a new plan to help you avoid holiday lines

(CNN) – If you're already stressing about holiday shopping this year, Walmart is hoping to ease your mind.
The retailer has said it plans to staff the busiest sections of its stores with employees who can check customers out using mobile scanners.
That means customers buying bulky items, like TVs and Christmas trees, can complete transactions without navigating cash register lines at the front of the store.
Walmart also hopes to help customers find those items more easily.
The company is populating its mobile app with detailed store maps that lead shoppers directly to products.
According to a Moody's report, 85 percent of retail sales still take place in-store.
But Walmart is also updating its website with more than 2,000 new brands and product lists curated by Ellen DeGeneres.
