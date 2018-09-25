Video shows Domino’s self-driving delivery car in action

(RNN) – You probably haven’t seen them yet, but Domino’s Pizza is testing out self-driving delivery cars.
The company began collaborating with the Ford Motor Company last year to slowly roll the cars out across the country on a limited trial basis, starting in Ann Arbor, MI – where Domino’s is based – before introducing them to Miami.
Las Vegas customers started trying them out in early May.
And it looks like there’s some interest in expanding the delivery method, judging from one recent social media post.
Las Vegas resident Derek Hoskins shared a video to his Facebook page Saturday showing a delivery, writing in the post: “The future is here! Next step, drone delivery!”
The video has since gotten tens of thousands of views.
It shows a self-driving car slowly pull up to Hoskins' curb, where he and his friend Johnny walk up to meet it.
A rear window slides down once Johnny punches a code into a mounted touchscreen. A trumpet call sounds, followed by a cheerful automated voice that chirps, “You got it!” Then it’s time for Johnny to pull out the pizzas.
“Yay! Pretty cool,” Hoskins says. “Awesome job, Domino’s!”
The car, presumably having other business, couldn’t waste time on pleasantries.
“Please stand clear. We’re closing up and taking off,” it warns as it rolls up its window and slowly drives away.
“But I seen a driver?” one Facebook user asked Hoskins, who answered that, yes, an actual human employee was along for the ride.
“Correct, he is there for emergency braking,” he wrote.
Last August, CNN reported that employees would ride along – and, during part of the trip, drive – in the trial rollout. However, Domino’s took steps to hide them through heavily tinted windows.
The company also instructed them not to interact with customers, which explains why the employee doesn’t chat with Johnny in Hoskins’ video.
The reasoning is that Domino’s wants to see how customers react to the automated car itself, rather than a human employee, to get a better idea of how they’ll accept the new technology.
Domino’s also wants to see if customers like Hoskins will accept walking outside for their pizzas, rather than the old-fashioned method of having a driver actually walk the pizzas to their doors.
Hoskins, despite being obviously wowed, wrote: “I think the only thing they are saving at the moment is the time it takes the driver to get in and out of the car.”
