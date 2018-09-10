Three hurricanes churn the Atlantic; 1 could impact East Coast

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - September marks the peak month, while today is the peak day of hurricane season. This holds true with three hurricanes currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean: Florence, Issac, and Helene.
The one we are most concerned with at this point is Hurricane Florence, as it is anticipated to impact the East Coast later this week.
Florence is currently a Category 3 Hurricane, which puts it in the major hurricane category. Sustained winds at 115 mph, moving west at 13 mph. Main impacts with these storm are going to life-threatening storm surge, flooding, damaging hurricane-force winds, and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast. People who live in these area are highly encouraged to get their plans ready right now before this hurricane makes landfall.
The latest track of Florence shows the hurricane making landfall sometime Thursday evening or into the early morning hours of Friday. It is expected to a Category 4 Hurricane when it does reach land. The exact time and location of where this major hurricane will make landfall is still too far out to tell. Florence will make landfall anywhere from South Carolina up to the state of Virginia.
Hurricane force winds could start to impact areas along the North Carolina coast as early as Thursday evening.
These chances increase going into the morning hours of Friday. Winds could be upwards of 150 mph and spread outward up to 30 miles away from the center of the storm.
Two other hurricanes are also forming in the Atlantic Ocean: Issac and Helene. Issac is currently sustaining winds at 75 mph, making it a Category 1 Hurricane, moving west at 14 mph. Helene strenghtened earlier today into a Category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds at 105 mph. This storms is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
Issac is a small hurricane, but is anticipated to impact the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center is reporting that there is great uncertainty on how strong this hurricane will be as it approaches land. This hurricane could impact areas in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republican, and Haiti with this latest track.
Hurricane Helene doesn’t look like it will impact land at all. Right now it is moving west-northwest, but speeds will decrease over the next day or so. It will then take a turn moving north-northwest and stay into the Atlantic Ocean. With this track, the hurricane is expected to dissipate by this weekend.
Hurricane development this season has been inhibited by a large swath of Saharan Dust, along with other factors. This image taken in July shows a large amount of dust throughout the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Hurricanes need lots of moisture to form, with dry air from the Sahara Desert, it limited the amount of moisture in the air.
You compare it to a an image from today, the dust is less and is promoting development. The Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, anywhere near the United States, is clear of any dust.
Another factor on why September is the peak month in the hurricane season is because the ocean temperatures are much warmer. This give extra fuel to the hurricanes to strengthen.
The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on all hurricane development throughout the week.
