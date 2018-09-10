Rain chances do not let up this week.

We started the day with cloudy skies, light NE winds, patch light rain over the southern half of the area and lows either side of 70. The day ahead holds mostly cloudy skies, light NE winds and highs in the 70s to low 80s. There is a decent chance of rain and a few storms in the I-20 corridor and south. Lows tonight will be in the 60s under cloudy skies with light NE winds and scattered rain and a few rumbles. Tuesday will find clouds hanging on across the area with and increase of rain and storms, some with isolated heavy rain. Highs will be either side of 80. Wednesday will be a rainy day across the area with a few storms possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s followed by highs in the mid 80s. Thursday will find cloudy skies with a slight decrease in rain with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 90. Friday will be the driest day of the next seven but will still have slight chances of rain. Lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. Saturday will see a slight increase in rain and a few storms with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90d. Sunday will be much the same with scattered rain and a few storms. Lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.