Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

Police seek identity of bank robber Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man believed responsible for robbing an east Shreveport Bank early last week. On August 27, 2018, just before noon, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Citizen’s National Bank the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road. Arriving officers learned that a masked man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller. The man was described as a black male wearing white tennis shoes, tan pants, and a red beanie-style cap. He fled the store on foot and was last seen getting into a white car on a neighboring street. Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit responded to the scene and were able to secure video footage from the bank and an offsite location. Investigators have released a portion of the video and photographs extracted from the video in an effort to get the individual identified. Police are anyone who can identify this man to contact them at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips. Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers