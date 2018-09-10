Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect
Police are sharing this image from surveillance camera video in hopes of identifying a man believed to be responsible for robbing a bank branch in southeast Shreveport.
By STAFF | September 9, 2018 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:25 PM

Police seek identity of bank robber Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man believed responsible for robbing an east Shreveport Bank early last week. On August 27, 2018, just before noon, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Citizen’s National Bank the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road. Arriving officers learned that a masked man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller. The man was described as a black male wearing white tennis shoes, tan pants, and a red beanie-style cap. He fled the store on foot and was last seen getting into a white car on a neighboring street. Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit responded to the scene and were able to secure video footage from the bank and an offsite location. Investigators have released a portion of the video and photographs extracted from the video in an effort to get the individual identified. Police are anyone who can identify this man to contact them at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips. Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers

Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Thursday, September 6, 2018

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are sharing surveillance video in hopes of identifying a man believed to be responsible for robbing a bank branch in southeast Shreveport.

A masked gunman demanded money from the teller just before noon Aug. 27 at the Citizens National Bank branch in the the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road.

The man was wearing tan pants, white tennis shoes and a red beanie-style cap.

Police are sharing this image from surveillance camera video in hopes of identifying a man believed to be responsible for robbing a bank branch in southeast Shreveport.
Police are sharing this image from surveillance camera video in hopes of identifying a man believed to be responsible for robbing a bank branch in southeast Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

He last was seen getting into a white car on a neighboring street.

Authorities urge anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance video to call them at (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for a crime.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.