Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police are sharing surveillance video in hopes of identifying a man believed to be responsible for robbing a bank branch in southeast Shreveport.
A masked gunman demanded money from the teller just before noon Aug. 27 at the Citizens National Bank branch in the the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road.
The man was wearing tan pants, white tennis shoes and a red beanie-style cap.
He last was seen getting into a white car on a neighboring street.
Authorities urge anyone who can identify the man in the surveillance video to call them at (318) 673-6955.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for a crime.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.