New shows coming to KSLA News 12 in September

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Your afternoons are about get funnier and more exciting as two new shows come to KSLA News 12.
It all starts at 3:00 p.m. with one of America’s favorite game shows. Who Wants to be a Millionaire is back and it’s more exciting than ever. Tune in to the all new season premiering Monday, September 10.
Then, at 3:30 p.m. find out what happens when two best friends become hosts of a TV talk show.
Frances Callier and Angela Shelton have been besties for two decades and now they’re bringing their humor and observations on life to KSLA News 12 every weekday afternoon on Me Time with Frangela.
Me Time with Frangela is an interactive time out; a thirty-minute mix of freewheeling fun and fierce REAL TALK about what’s going on in the world today, what’s going on in your relationships, and what’s going to make you LOL before you dive back into your busy day.
It’s a chance to take a break, grab a coffee, and join your hosts Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton (aka FRANGELA) for an irreverent and informational half-hour. Me Time with Frangela is a fast and fun chat about all the topics you and your BFFs are talking, texting, and tweeting about.
The all new show premieres on Monday, September 10.
After you get your afternoon laughs, get up to speed on what’s happening in your community on KSLA News 12 Now at 4.
Right This Minute will continue to air at 4:30 p.m. followed by KSLA News 12 at 5.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.