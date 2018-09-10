Man accused of robbing business at gunpoint

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - The East Texas man suspected of robbing a Texarkana business remained in jail Sunday.
Reginald Derell Peoples, 35, of Texarkana, is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Two workers at Texas Car Title told police that a gunman robbed the business in the 1600 block of New Boston Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The robber ordered them to lay down on the floor while he fled after getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the business, according to Texarkana, Texas, police.
Detectives shared photographs of the gunman obtained from surveillance camera video from inside Texas Car Title and other businesses in the area.
A patrol officer identified Peoples from an encounter about two weeks before the robbery, authorities said.
Detectives found Peoples sitting in a vehicle at his residence Wednesday morning and arrested him.
His bond has been set at $50,000.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.