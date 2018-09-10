LGBTQ film festival celebrates 10 years

By Christian Piekos | September 9, 2018 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Acceptance comes in many forms.

And this week, Robinson Film Center is serving as an example of progress for the LGBTQ community in Northwest Louisiana.

The popular downtown Shreveport movie theater is hosting the 10th annual North Louisiana Gay & Lesbian Film Festival.

"I think it shows our similarities and it shows how human everyone is," said Sam Ortiz, festival chairwoman. "I put so much into this festival because I am so passionate about it."

The festival highlights creativity, challenges, triumphs and progress made by those in the LGBTQ community.

Ortiz said Shreveport has served as the perfect destination for the yearly festival.

“Shreveport has been so opening and so welcoming of this festival. It means a lot that we’ve been able to be here for 10 years."

The festival serves as an educational opportunity for those who don’t know much about or simply don’t have a connection to the LGBTQ community. said Ashley Johnson, a member of the LGBTQ advocacy group People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE).

She hopes people from all walks of life leave the festival with a fresh perspective on those who identify as LGBTQ.

Ultimately, Johnson said, she hopes it creates a sense of understanding in Northwest Louisiana.

“We’re just people, we’re just as creative as straight folks, we’re just as involved with each others' lives. It celebrates our creativity, it celebrates our love ... and the fact we all go through ups and downs in life.”

The North Louisiana Gay & Lesbian Film Festival runs through Thursday.

Click here to buy tickets on Robinson Film Center’s website.

