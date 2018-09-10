Expect rain for your morning commute

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Rain is on the radar this morning and many of you will dodge showers for your commute to work or school, especially if you travel on Interstate 20.
First Alert Meteorologist Ron Young is tracking the rain. We have more chances for rain later today and into your mid-week. Our temperatures will also be pleasant.
Also overnight, Hurricane Florence exploded into a category 2 storm in the Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to strike the eastern U.S. coast later this week. Ron Young will explain why the storm is being pushed into the coast.
