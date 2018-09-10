Caddo Parish schools introduce new way to hear feedback from community

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you’ve ever had a question or concern about your child’s school district, but didn’t know who exactly you should talk to, now there’s a solution.
Caddo Parish Public Schools has created a new online system called “Let’s Talk!”. It allows parents, students, teachers and community members the chance to voice their concerns.
“By us having this application, this does allow a person to anonymously give us information so that we can ensure that we are in safe schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree.
Dr. Goree says this platform allows the district a chance to improve the timeliness and accuracy of their communication, as well as communicate with their stakeholders.
He also hopes this platform will provide parents a better way to communicate with the district.
“At the end of this year if parents are telling us that it was easier for me to obtain information, (and) if parents are telling us that this Let’s Talk app made it possible for me to stay connected not only to the school district but to my child’s school, (then) those are some of the things we’re looking forward to," said Goree.
To access the platform, click here.
You can also download the Let’s Talk! app in your phone’s app store. You’ll create an account, enter the district’s ID (CP1537) and you can leave comments or concerns at any time.
