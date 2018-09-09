Shreveport Police search for armed robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is on the run after robbing and shooting one person late Saturday night.
The incident took place just before 1:30 am at 800 Pierre Avenue in Shreveport.
According to authorities, the alleged suspect held the victim at gunpoint and shot them in the arm. He then took the victim’s cash, cell phone, and identification, and fled away on foot. The suspect is described as an African-American male with dreads and a red shirt.
This case is still under investigation.
