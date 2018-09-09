Proposed jail tax rededication to be focus of meetings

SEVIER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Sevier County, Ark., voters soon will be asked to consider renewing a 1/4-cent sales and use tax to help support the county jail.
The Quorum Court will ask voters to designate the proceeds to fund maintenance and operation of the county jail.
The proposed jail tax will be discussed during town hall-style meetings on:
- Sept. 11 in Room C of the DeQueen/Mena Education Co-op in Gillham;
- Sept. 18 in the Horatio Elementary School cafeteria;
- Oct. 9 in the Lockesburg gym conference room;
- Oct. 15 at the Ben Lomond Senior Citizen Center; and,
- Oct. 16 in the DeQueen High School cafeteria.
Each meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s more about the proposal:
Arkansas has a general election set for Nov. 6.
Oct. 9 is the deadline to register to vote in that election.
Early voting begins Oct. 22.
