Missing East Texas man found safe

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An East Texas man who wandered from his home and went missing Saturday has been found.
Texas Alerts sent a notice at 12:57 p.m. Sunday saying 71-year-old Kelly B. Sullivan, of Karnack, has been found.
About the same time, the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page:
“It is our pleasure to inform each and every one of you that have been following the story of Mr. Kelly B. Sullivan ...” that he “... has been found, he is alive and speaking with responders on the scene at this time.”
At that point, he had last been seen at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 13800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 9.
That’s the end area of FM 9 near Bub Hayner Road.
Concern for Sullivan’s safety was augmented by the fact that he has speech issues, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease/dementia and has other mental health and heart issues, authorities said.
