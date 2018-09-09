Mainly dry today, a few storms

A frontal system is continuing to move throughout the state of Louisiana. This will keep a few storm chances in the forecast, but I expect a lot of dry time today. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s today with lots of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. The highest rain chances look to be I-20 and southward throughout the afternoon hours. A few isolated storms for the rest of the ArkLaTex. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.
Looking ahead to this week, small rain chances stick in the forecast. Once this front moves through, highs on Monday will struggle to get any higher than low 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a few storms in the afternoon hours.
A few more storms possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. More widely scattered showers and storms are possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Not everyone will see rain, but heavy downpours possible.
Looks like we will have some dry days to come as we start next weekend. Friday will have highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay in the low 90s for Saturday with more sun than clouds.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
