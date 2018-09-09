Mainly dry today, a few storms

A frontal system is continuing to move throughout the state of Louisiana. This will keep a few storm chances in the forecast, but I expect a lot of dry time today. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s today with lots of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. The highest rain chances look to be I-20 and southward throughout the afternoon hours. A few isolated storms for the rest of the ArkLaTex. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.