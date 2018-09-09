Lots of cloud cover the rest of the evening

A frontal system has stalled just south of the ArkLaTex. This is keeping considerable cloudiness in the area. A few storms could still be possible throughout the next few days until the front dissipates later this week.
As for the rest of the evening, temperatures will stick into the 80s. Mostly cloudy skies, with a few peaks of sunshine for any evening plans you have. A few storms possible, but mainly dry across the area.
Temperatures will struggle to rise tomorrow due to incredible cloudiness. Highs in Shreveport in the low 80s, some places to the north only getting into the upper 70s. A few storms possible in the morning hours, becoming more scattered in the afternoon hours. Pack the umbrella just in case.
Scattered storms possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. More widely scattered showers and storms are possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Not everyone will see rain, but heavy downpours possible. Keep the First Alert Weather App handy to track any rain.
Looks like we will have some dry days to come as we start next weekend. Friday will have highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
