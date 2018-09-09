Horse found loose along highway

BOSSIER PARISH , LA (KSLA) - The owner of a horse found loose near Benton has until Sept. 17 to claim it.
Then the dark chestnut-colored animal will be publicly auctioned off if left unclaimed.
A passerby found the horse on Louisiana Highway 162 the morning of Aug. 22, authorities report.
Bossier sheriff’s deputies have since attempted to identify the owner.
The horse’s owner must present proper identification of the animal in order to claim it.
The owner also must pay the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for housing and caring for the animal.
Authorities urge the owner or anyone else with any information about the horse to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.