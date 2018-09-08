Worker possibly electrocuted, incident under investigation

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - A man is recovering after an apparent electrocution on Friday.
The incident knocked power out to 475 SWEPCO customers. Now investigators are trying to determine what happened.
First responders got the call in as an electrocution, according to crews on the scene. However, according to a fire captain, they don't know for certain what happened.
A spokesperson for SWEPCO the workers were replacing utility poles in the area when the injured man apparently came in contact with an energized line.
Kevin Johnson and others were nearby when a man was injured while working on an AEP-SWEPCO power line on West 19th Street in Texarkana, Texas.
“It sounded like a transformer you know when a transformer explodes,” Johnson said
The injured man was an employee of LineTec Services, a sub contractor for SWEPCO. Witnesses said the injured man was working in the air, inside a bucket truck, when the accident occurred.
Fellow employees were able to get him to the ground before emergency crews arrived.
"All the supervisors and the foreman were trying to get him down," Johnson said. "So once they got him down we all just wrapped him up in a blanket tried to take care of him prayed for him and everything."
The injured worker was taken to a Texarkana hospital and his condition has not been released at this time.
