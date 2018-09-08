Storms the rest of the evening

A cold front is currently moving through the ArkLaTex keep storms in the forecast. Widely scattered rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast the rest of today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Heavy downpours are possible, so be careful of minor flooding on the roadways. Make sure you grab the umbrella for any plans that you have this evening! If you're not seeing rain, mostly cloudy conditions. Low tonight in the low 70s.
Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s Sunday with lots of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. The highest rain chances look to be I-20 and southward throughout the afternoon hours. A few isolated storms for the rest of the ArkLaTex. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.
Once this front moves through, highs on Monday will struggle to get any higher than low 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a few storms in the afternoon hours. A few more storms possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. More scattered storms possible for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. Friday and Saturday look to be dry days at this point with highs in the low 90s.
Have a great night!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
