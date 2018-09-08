Storms the rest of the evening

A cold front is currently moving through the ArkLaTex keep storms in the forecast. Widely scattered rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast the rest of today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Heavy downpours are possible, so be careful of minor flooding on the roadways. Make sure you grab the umbrella for any plans that you have this evening! If you're not seeing rain, mostly cloudy conditions. Low tonight in the low 70s.