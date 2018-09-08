Man shot multiple times in Allendale

No word on the man’s condition at this time.

September 7, 2018 at 11:42 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 12:44 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of a late-night shooting on Friday.

Officers got the call around 11:15 p.m. to the intersection of Pierre Avenue and Abbie Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, Shreveport police spokesman, a man was found with multiple wounds in the street by a passerby.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital with serious injuries.

Hines said that shell casings were found along the roadway. A description of the gunman or (gunmen) was not available.

