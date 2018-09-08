Overnight crash kills 1 person on I-20

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating a crash that killed one person on I-20 West at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop that involved a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.
The incident took place just after 2:45 am on Saturday morning. When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that the male driver of a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler. The driver of the pickup truck, who is from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was killed on the scene, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
Investigators have not yet determined that cause factor that led to the tragic crash, but are working to find out.
The remains of the man have been transported to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, and the crash is still under investigation.
