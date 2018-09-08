Man dead in overnight west Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is dead after a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.
Shreveport Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1:30 am in the 3100 block of West Caperton Street. When arriving to the scene officers learned an adult male victim was suffering with a single gunshot wound to the head. The unidentified victim was transported to University Health where he later died.
According to authorities, residents of the west Shreveport neighborhood heard multiple gunshots prior before seeing the victim on the ground. There are no descriptions of the suspect(s), and investigators are working to gather more information.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers, as a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible. You can contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.
