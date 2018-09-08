LA State Trooper injured in Red River Parish crash

Sgt. Bradley Salter will undergo orthopedic surgery

By Doug Warner and KSLA Staff | September 8, 2018 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 4:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Louisiana State Trooper is recovering after a crash in Red River Parish.

According to family members, Sergeant Bradley Salter was injured friday afternoon when his SUV was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Highway 1 in Red River Parish while he was on duty.

Sgt Bradley Salter
He was sent to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment and later sent to a Shreveport hospital, where he will undergo orthopedic surgery.

