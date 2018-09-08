LA State Trooper injured in Red River Parish crash

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Louisiana State Trooper is recovering after a crash in Red River Parish.
According to family members, Sergeant Bradley Salter was injured friday afternoon when his SUV was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Highway 1 in Red River Parish while he was on duty.
He was sent to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment and later sent to a Shreveport hospital, where he will undergo orthopedic surgery.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
