KSLA Salutes: World War II Exhibit opens at Shreveport Museum

"Throughout World War II you see Louisianans popping up in really major events especially with the Higgins Boat, some of the first soldiers on the beach of Omaha were from Louisiana, POW camps were all over the south, so you have a lot of that from this area," explained R.W. Norton Designer of Exhibits and Special Events, Emily Feazel, "You get to hear oral histories from World War II events from people who live in and around Shreveport, you get to see letters written by them to their families, so it really big Shreveport tie and that's what really exciting for us up here."