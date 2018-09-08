Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - Crews are searching for a missing elderly man and are asking for assistance in finding him.
Kelly B. Sullivan, 71, of Karnack was last seen at the end of FM 9 N just south of Bub Hayner Road, according to a Facebook post.
He is 5′4″ and 145 pounds. He is described as having salt and pepper hair, and his speech has been described as “not understood if spoken to or responded to by subject.”
Sullivan suffers from Alzheimer's, Dementia and is described as having a mental disorder.
No clothing description is available.
Anyone with information is urged to call Harrison County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (903) 923-4000 or (903) 923-4020
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.