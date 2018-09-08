Grab the rain gear! Scattered storms this afternoon

Good morning! Widely scattered rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast today. Highs today will be confined to the mid to upper 80s most places with lots of cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies to start, but they will increasingly build throughout the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms may start in the later morning hours, but chances increase into the afternoon. If you are going to any events today, make sure you grab the umbrella! Localized heavy downpours are possible. Low tonight in the low 70s.