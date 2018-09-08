Grab the rain gear! Scattered storms this afternoon

Good morning! Widely scattered rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast today. Highs today will be confined to the mid to upper 80s most places with lots of cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies to start, but they will increasingly build throughout the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms may start in the later morning hours, but chances increase into the afternoon. If you are going to any events today, make sure you grab the umbrella! Localized heavy downpours are possible. Low tonight in the low 70s.
Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s Sunday with lots of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. The highest rain chances look to be I-20 and southwards. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.
Localized heavy downpours could cause visibility issues on the road, so make sure to stay a safe distance away from the car in front of you. This could also cause ponding or low areas to flood.
Looking ahead to next week, a few storms still in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. More scattered storms possible for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. Friday looks to be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 90s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.