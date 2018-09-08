CPSO: 13-year-old arrested following pursuit

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A thirteen-year-old is charged following a police chase with him behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.
Just before 2 a.m., officers with Blanchard police notified Caddo Sheriff's deputies that three males were attempting to enter vehicles in the 4900 block of Fairway View. The males then took off in two Ford F-150 pickups and a Toyota Camry, all which were determined to be stolen.
Caddo deputies spotted the vehicles and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Chickamauga Trail. However, the drivers of the vehicles fled in separate directions.
After a 15-minute pursuit, a spike strip was deployed, stopping one of the trucks. A suspect, later identified as the 13-year-old, got out of the truck and was taken into custody.
Both of the other vehicles were later found abandoned.
The 13-year-old was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated flight and illegal possession of stolen things.
