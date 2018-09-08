Caddo Parish Animal Shelter supporters point to recent progress

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Even under the shadow of a lawsuit, supporters of the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter point to recent changes as signs of progress.
The shelter’s been the focus of controversy off-and-on for the last several years, with accusations of mismanagement and improper care of animals.
Caddo Parish Animal Control may not have been on the agenda at Thursday’s Caddo Commission meeting, but District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson took a moment to defend the animal shelter and its new director Travis Clark.
“Mr. Clark has been with us for a very short period of time," Johnson said. "And from day one some commissioners up here have been hounding him.
The parish nominated Clark back in May to be the new director of animal control, plagued in recent years by accusations of poor leadership and of poor conditions.
Johnson told fellow commissioners the animal shelter has been under intense scrutiny, bordering on harassment despite recent improvements.
“Adoptions are up," Johnson said. "And in 90 days that’s he’s been here we’ve surpassed a hundred adoptions for two out of the three months.”
“We’ve made so many improvements!” said fellow Commissioner Jerald Bowman.
The so-called elephant in the room no one addressed: The pending civil suit filed by a recently fired shelter employee.
In documents filed August 9 in Caddo District Court, the alleged whistleblower, Collin Sly, claims he was fired after telling supervisors about problems he was seeing at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.
Those documents describe animals being routinely underfed, with limited medical care, deliberately altered population records and alleged payroll abuse.
Back at the commission meeting, Johnson concluded that somewhere along the way some have lost perspective on the big picture.
"We spend so much emphasis on animals that it is ridiculous. We're here to serve the citizens of Caddo Parish, not the animals of Caddo Parish."
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.