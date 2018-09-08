Barksdale Airman embodies ‘service before self’, named 2018’s Airman of the Year

BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) - Service before self — that’s exactly how one Air Force pilot sees his military service, finding time and ways to give back in communities around the globe.
"I’m just striving every day to be the best B-52 pilot and captain I can."
It’s what Air Force Captain Julian Gluck does in his off time that sets him apart from the rest. For the last 4 years Captain Gluck’s home station has been at Barksdale Air Force Base with the 20th Bomb Squadron.
"My family always told me that it’s important to give back and I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of great things happen so I want to help out people from different backgrounds.
During that time he’s volunteered hundreds of hours with local chapters for organizations like the Knights of Columbus and the Civil Air Patrol.
"A lot of it is trying to see the impact that a person can make I think everyone out there there’s something they can really feel enthralled with if they look around to take the time there’s a lot of wonderful charities out there that people can find the time to volunteer for."
But it doesn't stop at home.
"No matter where a person is serving there are wonderful opportunities," expressed Gluck.
Captain Gluck found ways to give back while deployed to both Qatar and Guam.
“There’s a lot of intrinsic motivation,” Gluck said. “Even in the Middle East while I was walking around the base at Al Udeid, there are opportunities to help people whether they are the folks that are serving in the cafeterias or the others that are helping out on base, or in the cities in Doha. There’s wonderful people everywhere that are living their lives, that I think we can make a difference.”
After only 6 years of service, Captain Gluck is leading the way, showing those both at home and abroad what service means in the greater context.
He recently recieved the 2018 Air Force Time Airman of the Year Award for his charatible work.
“All members of the military are serving the country and I think the mission always comes first," Gluck said. "In addition to that it’s important that we interact with members of our community, that we show them that members of the military are here for them, they’re here for the United States and in what free time that we have allotted the time that we’re spending with family or in-service there’s also a little bit of time that can be done for various causes that you’re interested in.”
If you’re a middle or high school student interested in learning to fly, helping with emergency services, becoming better leaders, or potentially pursuing a military career, Captain Gluck encourages you to visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com and attend a meeting at Barksdale Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
The group is also looking for adult volunteers (with or without military experience) who are interested in helping mentor and lead cadets on Tuesday evenings.
