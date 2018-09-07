Tropics heating up as peak of hurricane season nears

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The tropics are really starting to heat up as we approach the peak of hurricane season. Two new tropical depressions formed on Friday in the Atlantic Ocean. Between those, Gordon from earlier this week and Florence still out in the Atlantic we’ve now had four tropical systems in the last 5 days. The peak of hurricane season on the calender is September 10th so it’s not unusual to have this much activity at this time of the year. Gordon is no longer an issue but let’s take a closer look at the other tropical systems and what impact they may have on the United States down the road.