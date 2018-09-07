Tropics heating up as peak of hurricane season nears

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The tropics are really starting to heat up as we approach the peak of hurricane season. Two new tropical depressions formed on Friday in the Atlantic Ocean. Between those, Gordon from earlier this week and Florence still out in the Atlantic we’ve now had four tropical systems in the last 5 days. The peak of hurricane season on the calender is September 10th so it’s not unusual to have this much activity at this time of the year. Gordon is no longer an issue but let’s take a closer look at the other tropical systems and what impact they may have on the United States down the road.
Tropical Storm Florence
Florence, which was at one time a major hurricane, has weakened considerably in the last few days. As of 4pm Friday the winds had decreased to 65 mph.
This storm is by no means over. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings it back up to hurricane strength as it is tracks to the west. By the middle of next week it is forecast to be a major hurricane again off the southeast coast of the United States.
There is growing concern that a strike somewhere along the East Coast is very likely. Some of the latest computer guidance suggests that it could hit somewhere in the Carolinas, but anyone that lives there or up the rest of the coast needs to be on alert for this storm.
Tropical Depression Eight
Tropical Depression Eight is located just off the west coast of Africa. It’s forecast to become a tropical storm soon and could eventually strengthen into a hurricane as it tracks through the open waters of the eastern Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Depression Nine
Tropical Depression Nine has developed farther out to sea from Tropical Depression Eight. It’s expected to become a tropical storm later this weekend and a hurricane by the middle of next week. The track of this tropical system could bring it toward the Caribbean later next week.
The path beyond that is not certain, but some of the long range computer models show the potential that it could eventually make it’s way into the Gulf Of Mexico. This one may be one to watch also.
