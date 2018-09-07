For Shreveport firefighters, training takes no days off

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It was back to work Thursday for firefighters from Shreveport and Caddo fire districts 3 and 4 a day after a hellish blaze ripped through the AFCO chemical facility on Julie Frances Drive in Caddo Parish.
Five workers made it safely out of the structure that was ablaze about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.
The facility is a total loss.
And the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
But for those nearly 50 firefighters involved in battling the massive flames, training continues.
“Every day is a training day,” said Robert Taggart II, a fire training officer with Shreveport Fire Department.
“Training does not stop and for firefighters; it’s a lifelong training.”
Taggart, a Shreveport native who has been a firefighter for 18 years, said firefighters understood the magnitude of the chaotic fire prior to arriving at the blaze Wednesday afternoon.
“Even before they got on scene, the large plume of smoke they saw coming from the area indicated it was a large, working fire,” he said “They’re already mentally preparing themselves for what they’re going to encounter when they get there.”
Firefighters train three hours daily with different kinds of equipment to maintain a sharp skill set readily available in a spark, Taggart said.
“We do use technology, we do have thermal cameras, but we don’t rely 100 percent on them,” he said.
“We never let go of those tried-and-true firefighting tactics we’ve ;earned all the way back to rookie school.”
Taggart gave KSLA News 12 an inside look at a facility at the Shreveport Fire and Police Training Academy that affords firefighters of all ages an opportunity to battle a controlled blaze similar to a situation like the AFCO fire.
“After rescue, extinguishment is always a priority,” he said.
AFCO’s large structural space, where different chemicals are mixed for sanitation products, strengthened the fire.
And that, Taggart said, forced firefighters to act defensively.
“Combustibles nowadays are made of a lot of synthetics, plastics; and they burn hotter and they burn faster.
"Once we pick a fire attack, we pick a strategy and we want to extinguish it as quickly as possible because things burn so much hotter and faster,” he explained.
AFCO has not yet responded to KSLA News 12′s request for a comment on the blaze.
