Sci-Port leaders track down 11 missing exhibits

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Sci-Port leaders say 11 exhibits they thought were missing have been found.
Now the question is which ones they want back.
Until Thursday evening, Executive Director Dianne Clark said, the exhibits were caught in limbo, nowhere to be found and with no clue as to where they might be.
“We just got caught in the perfect storm, they were sent up there, they were stripped, they were prepared for refinishing," Clark said.
"And, as you reported, we realized that Sci-Port realized they didn’t have the funds to cover a lot of the construction they were trying to do, so they got left in this warehouse waiting for payment.”
Prior to that, the center had established a reputation for having a host of financial issues and unfinished business.
“We see this as a redefining in a sense that where we always catered to the younger children and the school-age children and our mission statement says that we offer educational opportunities to all ages," Clark said.
As for the exhibits that were sent off for refurbishing, they now have to determine which ones they want back.
They plan on using this opportunity to attract Sci-Port patrons of all ages.
“We want them to come back and do a walk-through time," Clark said. "My son and daughter are in there 20s; and they walked though here and they’re so excited. So we’ll get the nostalgia back.”
It’s a revolving wheel of ideas that Jay Pierson, chairman of Red River STEM, says will take money to start and finish.
The city of Shreveport and Red River STEM entered a cooperative agreement that would allow the nonprofit to take over the center.
“Financially I think we’re quite a ways from it., We’ve got to get the trust of the community back to support Sci-Port,” Pierson said.
“It needs to come from the community’s support, with memberships, with donations, with maybe somebody wants to sponsor the nailbed again, you know, those kind of sponsorships. We need people to really come out and say we want to do this.”
And just weeks before kids take out their costumes to say “Trick or treat,” Clark said they will be unveiling a new planetarium to get the community over the moon about Sci-Port.
Clark expects the planetarium to be open its doors Oct. 18.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.