Scattered storms possible all weekend long

Good morning! Widely scattered rain and thunderstorms starts today and the wind shift changes from the south bringing in lots of moisture. Highs today will be near 90. We will start off with a few clouds, but they will increasingly build throughout the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms may start in the later morning hours, but chances increase into the afternoon. If you are going to any events or Friday night football games, bring the rain gear. Once the rain starts, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Localized heavy downpours are possible. Low tonight in the mid 70s.
Rain sticks around into your weekend, plan any outdoor activities indoors now. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered rain and storms chances will move into the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. Again, the severe weather threat stays low but heavy downpours are possible throughout the area. Highs stay into the upper 80s Sunday with lots of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.
As far as rainfall totals go, we aren't expecting high numbers within the next day or so. If we look until the end of day Tuesday, areas across the ArkLaTex could get 1-2" of rainfall. Some isolated places, especially in southwestern Arkansas may get up to 3". Localized heavy downpours may cause ponding on the roads or flood low lying areas. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road.
Looking ahead to next week, Scattered showers and storms still in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s with a chance of an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Lows will creep down into the upper 60s next week.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
