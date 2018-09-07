Scattered storms possible all weekend long

Rain sticks around into your weekend, plan any outdoor activities indoors now. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered rain and storms chances will move into the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. Again, the severe weather threat stays low but heavy downpours are possible throughout the area. Highs stay into the upper 80s Sunday with lots of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.