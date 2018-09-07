Scattered storms likely over the weekend

We've got an unsettled weekend ahead with numerous showers and storms expected over the next few days. Rain will be most widespread across the area on Saturday with showers and storms affecting mainly areas south of I-20 on Sunday. Rain chances will likely hang on into next week.
If you’re headed out to a high school football game this evening pack rain gear. It won’t rain at every game, but showers and storms will hang on through this evening before gradually fading away later tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 80s this evening and into the low to mid 70s by morning.
Showers and storms will flare back up during the day Saturday. Heavy downpours will be possible at times. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures back into the upper 80s in most areas. The chance for rain is 60%. By Sunday the bulk of the showers and storms will shift to near and south of I-20 giving the northern half of the ArkLaTex a little break. Temperatures will be held down again with most places staying in the mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon.
We’ll keep some rain going throughout next week. Rain chances will be highest the first part of the week with more in the way of isolated showers and storms by the end of the week. After starting the week in the upper 80s expect to see low 90s return by Thursday and Friday.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
