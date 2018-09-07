Scattered storms likely over the weekend

Showers and storms will flare back up during the day Saturday. Heavy downpours will be possible at times. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures back into the upper 80s in most areas. The chance for rain is 60%. By Sunday the bulk of the showers and storms will shift to near and south of I-20 giving the northern half of the ArkLaTex a little break. Temperatures will be held down again with most places staying in the mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon.