OMV to require temporary instruction permits for new drivers

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Office of Motor Vehicles has rolled out an extra requirement for new drivers. Starting September 4, before someone can enroll in a driving course, they will have to get a temporary instruction permit or a TIP.
Those under the age of 17 will have to bring their birth certificate, social security card, and their school enrollment forms. Their parents will also need to bring their driver’s license or some form of ID.
Anyone 18 and older will need to bring their birth certificate, social security card and proof of residence.
Student’s won’t be allowed to enroll in a driver’s education program without a TIP. Students are not allowed to drive with anyone but their driving instructor once they have their TIP.
Tamara Talbot, an operator at the Fleur De Lis Driving Academy in Cullen, says she believes this new requirement could make things more difficult for her students.
“They are going to have to probably get out of class because (of) the hours of the office of motor vehicles,” Talbot said.
Parents who live in rural areas believe this will now create more challenges for them.
“It’s going to affect us greatly because we don’t have a DMV in town, so we will have to drive to Minden or Homer just to wait in that long line to get signed up just to come back and take the class,” said parent Taja Minnifield.
The OMV’s goal is to keep all of driver’s sensitive information more secure and in one central location.
Parent Shane McKenzie understands why the OMV is adding this new requirement, and still plans to enroll his daughter at Talbot’s school in the fall.
“We’ll still do the class in October, we’ll just have to schedule when I can be off and when we can get her out of school and not miss testing and things like that,” McKenzie said.
The cost to get a TIP will be $32.25 with a service fee of up to $6.00
For more information on the new requirement, click HERE.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.