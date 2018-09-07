Board approves Ochsner - LSU partnership

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - After months of negotiations, an agreement between Ochsner Health System and LSU is another step closer to fruition. The LSU Board of Supervisors approved the deal Friday afternoon.
The LSU Board of Supervisors' Healthcare and Medical Education Committee unanimously recommended approval Friday morning.
The public private partnership between LSU and Ochsner would commence on October 1, 2018, and last for ten years. In addition, two automatic five year renewal periods would also go into effect following the first ten year term.
LSU would continue to manage the Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, which comprises the School of Medicine, School of Allied Health and School of Graduate Studies. Ochsner would take the reins on the two safety net hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, which have been operated by Building our Region’s Future, also known as BRF, since 2013.
The two hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, known as University Health, would be re-named Ochsner-LSU Hospital Shreveport and Ochsner-LSU Hospital Monroe. The 50-50 partnership would be called the Ochsner-LSU Health System of North Louisiana.
Proponents of the partnership believe the agreement would further enhance patient care in North Louisiana, as well as expand medical education across the region.
