Marshall names new tourism and marketing manager

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - The City of Marshall, TX has named Mallori James as their new Tourism and Marketing Manager.
The announcement was made in a news release Friday from Cory Smith, Communications Coordinator for the city.
“I want to be able to build on those events while promoting the great things that make the Marshall Convention and Visitors Bureau such a vital part of the city,” James said. “I’m just really thrilled and thankful for the opportunity and pretty excited to get started.”
According to Smith, the position is responsible for the leadership of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, implementing a robust and creative marketing strategy to attract tourists, and enhancing nature, culture, and arts opportunities for city visitors and residents.
Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison believes the experience and enthusiasm for the position James brings makes her an easy choice to fill the role.
“As we put Marshall on a path to continue to grow and have more destination options for dining, shopping and culture, Mallori will be leading the way for us,” said Morrison.
In her new position, James said she’ll be working to increase visitor awareness of everything Marshall has to offer, as well as the programs and events already on the schedule.
She will start her position on Monday, September 10.
