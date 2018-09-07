Man convicted of kidnapping, killing 12-year-old boy gets new trial

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KSLA) - A man convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death will now get a new trial. The Louisiana Supreme Court overturned the conviction and sentence for Brian Douglas Horn Friday.
Horn was convicted in April 2014 of kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Justin Bloxom in March 2010. Horn was formally sentenced to death in May 2014 by DeSoto Parish District Judge Robert Burgess.
Prosecutors said Horn posed as a 15-year-old girl to entice Bloxom via text to meet up with him for sex. The boy’s body was found in a wooded area off Highway 171 on March 31, 2010.
In the ruling, the court cited Horn’s appeal raised 70 “assignments of error” asserting his Sixth Amendment right to counsel and ordered a new trial.
