Jefferson, TX, board agrees to part ways with city’s administrator

JEFFERSON, TX (KSLA) - Members of the Jefferson, Texas, Board of Aldermen have made a final decision arising from months of debate and controversy surrounding the city’s administrator.
All six have agreed it’s time to find a new one.
And while there was little drama with the vote Thursday night, there’s been plenty of emotion behind the scenes.
City administrator Kevin Huckabee, the mayor and most city council members did not want to discuss the decision afterward.
But once outside City Hall, Alderman Shawn Humphrey explained why he and fellow board members all voted to end Huckabee’s two-year tenure.
“With everything going on, the people against him, the conflicts, it’s best that he goes somewhere else before his career is totally ruined.”
A recent petition with 200 signatures alleges that Huckabee created a hostile environment in Jefferson.
Some of the aldermen who were in the closed-door session before the vote Thursday said the debate never was about whether to keep Huckabee on as city administrator.
Instead, they said, the discussion focused on whether to fire Huckabee now, with no severance, or to let him stay on until Sept. 21 and receive a four- to six-month severance.
The board ultimately chose the latter.
“Justice is finally done,” Jefferson resident Steven Shaw said with a sigh and a smile.
He then explained why everyone just wants to move on.
“This whole thing was a conflict of personalities. It tore our city apart. This is a great, great community. It’s fabulous. We didn’t need any of this to happen.”
Ironically, it was Huckabee who had left Jefferson for another job nearby.
But when that offer was rescinded, he asked for his old job back.
That new deal included a 6-month probationary period that Huckabee did not pass.
