Three LSUS coaches, athletic director up for raises

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The LSU Board of Supervisors is set to consider contract extensions for three LSU-Shreveport coaches and the athletic director Friday.
According to the agenda, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kyle Blankenship, Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matthew Cross and Head Baseball Coach Brent Lavallee are up for two-year contract extensions to June 30, 2020, with built-in raises each year.
Blankenship is poised to get the largest increase of more than 25% at a proposed salary of $70,000 and an increase to $72,500 in year two.
Blankenship started at LSU-Shreveport in June 2012. He has led the Pilots to the NAIA National Tournament in each of his six seasons, including trips to the Fab Four in 2013 and 2018. His overall record at LSUS is 137-56.
Cross and Lavallee also have proposed year-over-year increases.
Cross enters his second season after having taken over the program in June 2017. He led the Pilots to their best season with a record of 31-2 in 2017-18, clinching the first Red River Athletic Conference Championship and second consecutive tournament title.
Lavallee, who enters his third season as the head baseball coach, led the Pilots to a 2018 RRAC regular season championship and a NAIA Tournament berth.
A three-year contract extension for Athletic Director Lucas Morgan through June 30, 2021, with an overall increase of 15.6% also is on Friday’s agenda. Morgan was named director of athletics at LSUS in 2016.
LSU says that all funds relating to these employment contracts will be paid from athletic department-generated revenue and that no state general fund or tuition dollars are used for the proposed raises/contract extensions.
LSU-Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark signed off on the proposals in August. The LSU Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the contract extensions.
