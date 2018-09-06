Shreveport man accused of impersonating a law officer

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is accused of impersonating a peace officer.
Robby Warren Atkins, 37, of the 400 block of Albert Avenue, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on a charge of false impersonation of a peace officer.
He was booked into the lockup at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.
Atkins is accused of posing as an undercover Caddo sheriff’s deputy who was investigating vehicle burglaries and posing as an undercover Shreveport police officer, Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about the arrest:
When questioned by deputies Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, Atkins “... eventually admitted to deputies that he made up the story and was not an undercover agent.”
Atkins works as chief engineer for Cumulus Shreveport, which declined to comment about his arrest.
