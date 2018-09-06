Sheriffs, including Bossier’s Julian Whittington, meet with President Trump

(KSLA) - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence discussed border security and public safety Wednesday with 45 sheriffs from 35 states, including Bossier’s Julian Whittington.
Bristol County, Mass., Sheriff Thomas Hodgson stood in front of all the sheriffs at the White House, thanked the president for his support of law enforcement and presented him with a plaque, according to a post on the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“You said you have our back, and the sheriffs across this nation have yours,” Hodgston told Trump.
The president said he appreciated the remarks from the sheriffs in the National Sheriffs Association.
“Well, that’s really nice. This is an honor because, when I was running, I think number one on our list was law enforcement, taking care of law enforcement, working with law enforcement. And really, we have to create guidelines and principles for the incredible job you’ve done. And you’ve done an amazing job."
Whittington also met with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy at the Capitol on Wednesday and plans to meet with other legislators while in D.C.