Remnants of Gordon fuel scattered storms the rest of the week

The weather pattern changes as Gordon gets closer to the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Scattered rain and storms chances will move into the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. I do expect rain to be more likely Friday and heading into the weekend. Highs stay into the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. If you aren't seeing rain, then mostly cloudy skies will be in the forecast. This could impact any of your outdoors plans. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.