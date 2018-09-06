Remnants of Gordon fuel scattered storms the rest of the week

Good morning! What is left of what was Tropical Storm Gordon will bring some extra moisture into the ArkLaTex fueling showers and storms for the next few days. Scattered storms looks to stay around the ArkLaTex until the beginning of next week. Widespread heavy rain is not in the forecast, but there could be a few heavy downpours. Don't forget the umbrellas!
As for today, highs will be in the low to mid-90s across the region. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast and we should stay dry in the morning hours. Once we get into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms move in. Places in southwestern Arkansas have the biggest threat for rainfall today. About a 30% chance of seeing rain this afternoon.
The weather pattern changes as Gordon gets closer to the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Scattered rain and storms chances will move into the ArkLaTex into the afternoon and evening hours. I do expect rain to be more likely Friday and heading into the weekend. Highs stay into the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. If you aren't seeing rain, then mostly cloudy skies will be in the forecast. This could impact any of your outdoors plans. Make sure to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can track all of the rain and get the latest update.
As far as rainfall totals go, we aren't expecting high numbers within the next day or so. If we extend it out until the end of day Tuesday, areas across the ArkLaTex could get 1-2" of rainfall. Some isolated places, especially in southwestern Arkansas may get up to 3".
Scattered rain and storm chances continue into the beginning of next week with highs ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday looks to be a mainly dry day with highs in the low 90s, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few showers in the afternoon.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
