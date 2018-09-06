2 plead no contest in alleged LSU hazing death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -Two former LSU Phi Delta Theta fraternity members have entered a plea of no contest in the alleged hazing death of freshman and fraternity pledge Maxwell Gruver.
Sean Paul Gott and Ryan Isto entered the plea on September 6 at the 19th Judicial District Court and agreed to testify during the upcoming trial.
Neither Gott nor Isto will be sentenced until after the trial is complete. The prosecutor will take their testimony into consideration and determine how to prosecute them.
Gott also agreed to give the prosecution the passcode to his smartphone. A status hearing for Gott and Isto has been set for December 4.
An attorney for another former fraternity member Patrick Forde, tells WAFB that his client and the prosecution have reached a deal and will testify during the trial.
During the hearing, Gruver’s mother Rae Ann Gruver, testified about the loss of her son.
Gott, Isto, and Forde were indicted by a grand jury in March on the charge of hazing. All three suspects must appear at future trial dates but only as witnesses.
Matthew Alexander Naquin was as indicted in March on the charge of negligent homicide and hazing in connection with Maxwell Gruver’s death.
A hearing for Naquin is expected to begin shortly. The state is expected to file a motion to compel Naquin to turnover the passcode for his smartphone.
Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.
Ten individuals were arrested in connection with Gruver’s death on the charge of hazing. One individual was also charged with negligent homicide. Four of the 10 were indicted in the case.
