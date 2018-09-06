Numerous showers and storms expected over the weekend

An unsettled weather pattern that persists through much of next week will keep daily rain chances in the forecast. The coverage of showers and storms will pick up over the next few days with slightly drier conditions returning toward the middle of next week. Keep the rain gear handy...some heavy downpours will be possible at times.
A few stray showers may hang on this evening, but rain should gradually fade away later tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms could develop as early as Friday morning with additional rain expected as we warm up into the afternoon. Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s. The chance of rain is around 60%.
Widespread showers and storms are expected to continue over the weekend with heavy rain possible with some of the storms. Clouds and rain chances should hold temperatures down with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s.
We’ll continue to see a daily dose of showers and storms into next week, although the rain coverage should become less widespread toward midweek. Temperatures will gradually creep back into the low 90s for highs by Wednesday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
