2 dead, 4 injured in shooting in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX/RNN) - Two people are dead and four others are critically injured after a gunman opened fire at a Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati. The gunman is also dead, but it’s not clear if he’s part of the initial casualty count.
Cincinnati Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman says the suspect was shot but no police officers were hurt.
Police responded to the incident at about 9 a.m. ET, and are working to clear the scene.
“We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We’re a bit rattled,” said Gregory Harshfield, Fifth Third Bank manager.
One victim was found at a nearby ice cream shop. Customers in the bank are hiding in bathroom, according to local reports.
Copyright 2018 WXIX, Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.