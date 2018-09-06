Metal detectors to be introduced at Tiger Stadium for 2018 season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Metal detectors will be used at certain gates in Tiger Stadium for the 2018 season as part of a pilot program to help LSU prepare for the Southeastern Conference mandate of full stadium coverage by 2020, reports LSUsports.net.
LSU says they plan to have full coverage in place the year before the requirement. This year however, the school will have 15 metal detectors in use at gates 23 through 28 on the south side of the stadium.
“Providing a safe environment along with creating a great fan experience is what we are striving for. This year’s pilot program using 15 metal detectors gives us an opportunity to educate our fans on what the process will be like when entering Tiger Stadium in the future. This process is similar to what every other school in our league is doing,” said LSU Associate Athletic Director for Communications Michael Bonnette.
Fans are also reminded of the stadium’s Geaux Clear Bag Policy, which remains in place this season.
The detailed procedure for going through the metal detectors is as follows:
- Bag inspection
- Remove cell phones, cameras, and any other large metal objects (Note: shoes, belts, keys, jewelry, or small metal objects don’t have to be removed)
- Walk through metal detector
- Retrieve items that were removed prior to entering metal detector
- Get ticket scanned
*Note: Those fans with medical issues should notify security prior to going through the metal detectors where they will then be directed to the Medical Item Inspection Gates located at Gate 10 and the southwest corner of Tiger Stadium.
Fans should be aware that any items deemed as a weapon (pocket knives, multi-tools, etc.) will be confiscated at the gates will not be returned. Those items should remain in their vehicles or left at home. For complete listing of prohibited items in Tiger Stadium, click here.
