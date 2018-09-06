Lions bring an explosive passing game to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The SLU Lions lost a heartbreaker to ULM 34-31 Saturday night in Monroe.
The Warhawks scored a touchdown to go up 34-31 with 37 seconds to go in the game. The Lions moved quickly down the field and set up for a game-tying 37-yard field goal, but the ULM special teams made a game saving block of Jonathan Tatum’s attempt.
The Lions offense put up big numbers against the Warhawks, racking up 437 total yards on the night. Chason Virgil made his first start for the Lions, and what a debut it was. The junior quarterback completed 28-of-39 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. His passing yardage was the highest total by a Lion quarterback since 2011.
Virgil’s favorite target on the night was Juwan Petit-Frere. The wide receiver had five receptions for 148 yards (29.6 avg.) and two touchdowns.
CJ turner also had five receptions (50 yards) and Lorenzo Nunez had three catches (36 yards) and a touchdown.
The Lions struggled on the ground, gaining just 94 yards and averaging only 3.1 yards per carry.
Devonte Williams had six rushes for 27 yards (4.5 avg.) and Lorenzo Nunez finished with 22 yards on four carries (5.5 avg).
LSU and SLU meet in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2.
