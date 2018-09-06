Doctor faces up to 4 years in prison for forging then filling prescriptions

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A former resident physician at LSU Health Shreveport could be ordered to serve up to four years in federal prison.
Kevin V. Patel, 32, admitted Wednesday to fraudulently obtaining about 150 tablets each of Adderall and Vyvanse, both of which are Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances.
The Naperville, Ill., native pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Patel is due back in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to be sentenced Jan. 3.
At that time, he also could be fined $250,000 and ordered to serve a year on federal supervised release once he is released from prison.
Patel, who was at the Shreveport hospital from 2014-17, forged five prescriptions in his roommate’s name in May and June 2017.
Four of those were issued using other physicians' prescription pads, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph’s office.
Patel then used his roommate’s identification to fill four of the prescriptions at local pharmacies.
