Airman surprises children at Caddo Parish school

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two Caddo Parish students received the surprise of a lifetime when they were unexpectedly reunited with their deployed dad.
The reunion took place at University Elementary School in Shreveport.
Their father Major Dusty Price spent six months in Kuwait and Iraq. Stationed at Barksdale Airforce Base, it was the longest time he had been deployed and away from home.
“It’s hard but knowing what he’s doing makes it worthwhile” said Melissa Price, wife of Major Price.
Wednesday when Major Dusty Price’s plane landed on Shreveport soil, Melissa brought him to see the two most important people in their lives, for a surprise they had been asking for but never thought they would receive.
“I said I wish you came to the door and asked if I can come out and have daddy hide and then I would see him and be so surprised,” said Ivy Price, a second grader at University Elementary School.
Ivy’s wish became a reality when Caddo Parish Superintendent Lamar Goree teamed up with the staff at her school to make it happen.
“The mother is actually a teacher here as well, and the father certainly wanted to make his homecoming a surprise and something that will be special, something that the children will remember for the rest of their lives," said Superintendent Goree.
“We do this a lot and it gets to be kind of routine but as soon as you get back and you see their faces it just makes it all worthwhile,” said Major Price.
For 6 months, Melissa Price has been holding down the fort at home. She advises wives and mothers to stay strong, and find other wives that can help you past the time.
And as Ivy gets lifted up into her father’s arms, the family of four takes off to make the most of their time together.
