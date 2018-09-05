Wreck kills southeast Oklahoma woman

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - A southeast Oklahoma woman is dead and her passenger is in critical condition in the wake of a wreck in northeast Texas.
Texas troopers have identified the woman as 35-year-old Taneithia Roshekia Scott, of Idabel.
Injured in the accident was 49-year-old John Alfred Smith, also of Idabel.
The one-vehicle crash happened about 2:59 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 259 in Gregg County five miles north of Longview.
Preliminary investigation shows Scott was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala south in the right-hand lane of U.S. 259 near mile marker 272 when she drove off the roadway and into a ditch on the west side of the highway, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
The car then struck a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
Both people were ejected from the vehicle when it came down, rolled multiple times and came to rest on the driver’s side.
Authorities said neither was wearing a seatbelt.
Scott and Smith were taken to Longview Regional Hospital, where she died and he remains in critical condition.
